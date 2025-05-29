Watch CBS News
Hail, strong winds possible with severe storms across North Texas on Thursday

By Scott Padgett

Some North Texans could see dense fog during Thursday morning commute
Some North Texans could see dense fog during Thursday morning commute 02:24

The potential of strong to severe storms on Thursday has prompted a First Alert Weather Day. 

A cold front will move south today, reaching the Red River around 4 p.m.-5 p.m. and reaching DFW around 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. All of North Texas is under a marginal severe threat. Western counties are under a slight severe threat.

As the front encounters unstable and moist air, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop along and ahead of it. 

While storm coverage will remain scattered, the chances increase Thursday night as a complex of storms is projected to form near the intersection of the front and dryline in the Big Country and move southeast.

By early Friday, the front and associated convection should exit the region, with only a low potential for lingering storms. Leftover cloud cover will slowly clear and temperatures in North Texas to be slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Make weekend plans to get outside to the pool or the area lakes as an area of high pressure builds into the Southern Plains. 

Temperatures will be near seasonal normal, ranging from the mid-80s to the lower 90s with daily storm chances returning to the forecast next week.

