Large hail, strong tornado threat continues across North Texas

After an active weather weekend across North Texas, another round of severe weather is on the way Monday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. It covers all of North Texas.

Though spotty showers and isolated storms are likely during the morning and early afternoon, the forecast is calling for the strongest storms to spark up around 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All modes of severe weather are possible; however, due to the environmental factors, there is a significant threat for large hail and tornadoes. This means that storms have the potential of developing hailstones that could get up to 2" in diameter or larger along with strong tornadoes.

This does not mean that this is a guarantee or that everyone will see severe storms; it just means that North Texans need to stay weather aware throughout the day.

High temperatures on Monday will top out in the mid-80s, but the dew points will be in the low 70s. All the moisture in the air will actually make the "feels-like" temperature reach the low 90s.

A cold front will pass through North Texas overnight, ushering a drier and cooler airmass into the region. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be noticeably cooler, in the mid-60s. The cooler and drier forecast lingers throughout the rest of the work week. The next disturbance will bring the chance for more storms starting on Thursday.