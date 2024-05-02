Gusty winds, flooding possible for North Texas with Thursday's storms

NORTH TEXAS — CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for today.

As we move through this Thursday morning, showers and storms will continue pushing east through North Texas. Some storms could be strong, capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Flooding is also a concern today.

In fact, a flood watch remains in effect for parts of North Texas until this afternoon. Some communities under the watch could see between two and four inches of rain. Remember, turn around, don't drown! The Metroplex is not included in the watch at this time.

Our weather will quiet down a bit by mid to late morning but don't let your guard down. We're alerting you to a few more strong storms that could develop tonight as a disturbance passes over North Texas. Any storms that develop could produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. A couple of our forecast models keep storms around after midnight into early Friday morning. We'll track them closely.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the mid-60s overnight.

On Friday, a few early morning showers and isolated storms are possible. We'll see mostly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will ramp up again for the weekend. While we're not expecting a complete washout, let's still have a backup plan for any outdoor activities you might have scheduled.

On Saturday, we'll see a few widespread showers and storms. Storm chances will increase late Saturday night. Some storms could produce heavy rain and localized flooding. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

For Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, showers and storms will be likely, especially during the morning into the early afternoon. But a few showers will likely linger through the evening. Otherwise, we'll see cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will be near 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.