Gusty winds drop "feels-like" temperatures to single digits across Dallas-Fort Worth

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect through Wednesday morning due to "feels-like" temperatures in the single digits.

The cold weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service has also been extended through Wednesday at 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 5-15 degrees.

Tuesday morning was cloudy and cold in North Texas with "feels-like" temperatures in the single digits in some spots of Dallas-Fort Worth. A northerly wind continues near 10-15 mph with some wind gusts to near 20 mph.

As dry air continues to filter into North Texas, expect the mostly cloudy morning will give way to more sunshine Tuesday afternoon. But don't let the sunshine fool you into thinking it will be a warm day – highs will warm into the lower 30s with some spots not even warming above the freezing mark.

The cold weather advisory continues through Wednesday morning as the arctic air isn't done in North Texas just yet. Temperatures will drop into the mid to low 20s in the morning with the "feels-like" temperatures at 5-15 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up toward the end of the week

Temperatures will moderate nicely toward the end of the week and the high temperatures will warm back to near 60 degrees by Friday.

The weekend has a return of rain in the forecast but with temperatures well above freezing, there's no need to worry about any type of frozen precipitation.

