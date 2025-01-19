All Houston airports to close ahead of of arctic front

HOUSTON — All Houston airports will close Tuesday due to the winter storm expected in the area, officials said Sunday.

An arctic front with wintry precipitation is expected to move into the area overnight Monday.

The Houston Airport System said in a news release that flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport will be suspended beginning at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials did not say when the airports would resume flight operations.

"There will be no departing or arriving flights," the statement reads, adding, "our dedicated teams will remain on-site 24-7, working diligently to prepare for a swift and safe return to normal operations when weather permits."

Airport officials said Houston airports will deploy snowplows and other heavy machinery to clear airfields and "prepare for a safe return to operations as soon as weather conditions allow."

Officials urge travelers not to attempt to drive to the airports during this time.