Grapevine High School Band surprised with concert tickets for superstar Post Malone's North Texas show

The Grapevine High School Band was already thrilled to perform outside AT&T Stadium before GHS alum Post Malone's upcoming North Texas show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Getty Images

On Wednesday, radio station Mix 102.9 made their day even better by surprising all 120 band members with tickets to the concert on Friday, May 9.

Band members giggled before erupting into loud cheers when station representatives made the announcement, as shown in a Grapevine CISD Instagram post. The post also featured the band giving a preview of their performance for the concert in two days.

Joining the presentation to say "surprise" were Candice Lopez and Producer Pooh, part of the morning team on Mix 102.9 in Dallas.

Invitation to perform

The band's invitation to perform outside started with a single email.

"I am reaching out because Post Malone will be doing a show at AT&T Stadium," it read. "We are interested in seeing if the Grapevine High School band will be able to bring its members to perform some of Post Malone's hits." The message, sent from Dallas radio station 102.9, left Band Director James Rees stunned.

All that was left to do was surprise the students with the news. And they were shocked.

"It's something you wouldn't even think could happen," said senior Maia Abed. "I can't wait!"

The band will perform five of Post Malone's hit songs, including "Rockstar," "Sunflower," "Circles," and "Congratulations." As for what would make the experience truly unforgettable? Meeting Post Malone himself.

"I hope we can meet you!" Abed said.

Post Malone's rise to fame: From Grapevine to Stardom

Rich Post, father of music superstar Post Malone CBS News Texas

Post Malone, best known for his hits in hip-hop, pop, and rap, is now making waves in the country scene, and he's up for five ACM Awards.

Before the fame and stadium tours, Malone was just a kid from Grapevine with a guitar and a dream. CBS News Texas sat down with someone who remembers those early days well: his father, Rich Post.

"He was like most normal kids," Rich said. "Floated from one interest to another... skateboarding, football…"

But everything changed when his son, whose real name is Austin Post, picked up Guitar Hero.

"He got really good," Rich said. "So good that he asked for a real guitar for Christmas when he was 12. That's really when it all started."

From local appearances to stadiums

From local gigs around DFW, including a memorable performance at Grapevine's Main Street Fest, Austin quickly began building his career.

"They paid him, I think, like $500 to play the Audi stage," Rich recalled. "I thought to myself, 'Who is paying these kids $500 to play music?' And now look at him, he's playing stadiums."

Predicted for fame

Austin graduated from Grapevine High School in 2013, and even then, his classmates saw something special. He was voted "Most Likely to Be Famous."

"It would have been really vain and pompous on my part to think that would actually happen," Rich said.

Country roots and recognition

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone performs live on stage during BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. / Getty Images

Now, Post Malone is diving into country music, and the industry is taking notice. His album "F-1 Trillion" and hit single "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen have earned him five nominations at this year's ACM Awards.

When asked if growing up in North Texas had any influence on Austin's country roots, Rich didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, I would absolutely say so," he said. "But it's really not a surprise to anybody who's been along for the whole ride."

North Texans cheer for local talent

While the world will be watching the ACMs Thursday night, North Texas will be watching a little closer, cheering on one of their own.

"It's really heartwarming to see how supportive and how excited the community is to have him back in town and claiming him as one of their own," Rich said.