From Grapevine to the ACMs: Post Malone's country music journey brings him home

The biggest names in country music are headed to Frisco this week for the ACM Awards, but one of the most talked-about nominees might be a surprise.

Post Malone, best known for his hits in hip-hop, pop, and rap, is now making waves in the country scene, and he's up for five ACM Awards.

Rich Post, father of music superstar Post Malone CBS News Texas

From Grapevine to Stardom

Before the fame and stadium tours, Malone was just a kid from Grapevine with a guitar and a dream.

CBS News Texas sat down with someone who remembers those early days well: his father, Rich Post.

"He was like most normal kids," Rich said. "Floated from one interest to another... skateboarding, football…"

The Guitar Hero moment

But everything changed when his son, whose real name is Austin Post, picked up Guitar Hero.

"He got really good," Rich said. "So good that he asked for a real guitar for Christmas when he was 12. That's really when it all started."

From local appearances to stadiums

From local gigs around DFW, including a memorable performance at Grapevine's Main Street Fest, Austin quickly began building his career.

"They paid him, I think, like $500 to play the Audi stage," Rich recalled. "I thought to myself, 'Who is paying these kids $500 to play music?' And now look at him, he's playing stadiums."

Predicted for fame

Austin graduated from Grapevine High School in 2013, and even then, his classmates saw something special. He was voted "Most Likely to Be Famous."

"It would have been really vain and pompous on my part to think that would actually happen," Rich said.

Country roots and recognition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Post Malone performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) Brett Carlsen

Now, Post Malone is diving into country music, and the industry is taking notice. His album "F-1 Trillion" and hit single "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen have earned him five nominations at this year's ACM Awards.

When asked if growing up in North Texas had any influence on Austin's country roots, Rich didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, I would absolutely say so," he said. "But it's really not a surprise to anybody who's been along for the whole ride."

North Texans cheer for local talent

While the world will be watching the ACMs Thursday night, North Texas will be watching a little closer, cheering on one of their own.

"It's really heartwarming to see how supportive and how excited the community is to have him back in town and claiming him as one of their own," Rich said.