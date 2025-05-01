Grapevine High School band surprised with chance to honor alum Post Malone

The Grapevine High School band just got the surprise of a lifetime.

The group was invited to perform outside AT&T Stadium next Friday, a fitting honor considering the global superstar is a Grapevine High alum himself.

It all started with a single email.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone performs live on stage during BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. / Getty Images

"I am reaching out because Post Malone will be doing a show at AT&T Stadium," it read. "We are interested in seeing if the Grapevine High School band will be able to bring its members to perform some of Post Malone's hits."

The message, sent from Dallas radio station 102.9, left Band Director James Rees stunned.

All that was left to do, was surprise the students with the news. And they were shocked.

"It's something you wouldn't even think could happen," said senior Maia Abed. "I can't wait!"

The band will perform five of Post Malone's hit songs, including "Rockstar," "Sunflower," "Circles" and "Congratulations."

They now have just a week to rehearse, but no one is complaining.

"Learning the music is going to be challenging," Abed said. "But I know [we] want it so badly, it's going to be an awesome performance."

As for what would make the experience truly unforgettable?

Meeting Post Malone himself.

"I hope we can meet you!" Abed said.

The band is scheduled to perform next Friday outside AT&T Stadium ahead of the concert.