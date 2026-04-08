Godley couple, ex‑police officials tied to prostitution scheme, intel‑gathering effort, district attorney says

A North Texas couple and former Godley police officials are under investigation after authorities say a five‑year prostitution conspiracy and a scheme to gather intelligence on local public officials were further revealed during a search of the couple's home last week.

In a news release on Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office for Johnson & Somervell Counties said the focus of the investigation is ongoing criminal activity involving Michael and Ashley Ketcherside, who have been arrested, and former members of the Godley Police Department.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are anticipated," District Attorney Timothy M. Good said.

Search warrant and seized devices

Michael Ketcherside Johnson County Jail

A search warrant was executed on March 31 at the Ketchersides' residence, as authorities seized electronic communications and storage devices believed to contain evidence of criminal activity, the release said.

The device contained evidence of a five‑year prostitution conspiracy involving the Ketchersides and numerous clients, and evidence showing they worked with then‑Godley Police Chief Matthew Cantrell, who has been arrested, and other officers, according to the release.

Officials allegedly targeted

Matthew Cantrell Johnson County Jail

The alleged purpose of the group was to compile information on local public officials and private citizens they viewed as opponents or enemies.

The "adversaries" included members of the Godley City Council, Godley ISD School Board, the former mayor, and the former Godley police chief.

"As the investigation progresses, we will update the public as needed," Good said in the release.

Ongoing updates

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.