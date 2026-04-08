North Texas couple, former police officials tied to widening prostitution conspiracy, district attor A North Texas couple and former Godley police officials are under investigation after a search of Michael and Ashley Ketcherside’s home allegedly revealed evidence of a prostitution conspiracy and an intelligence‑gathering scheme targeting local officials. Michael Ketcherside has been arrested; Ashley Ketcherside is named but not in custody. Prosecutors say the case is active and more arrests are expected.