Former North Texas police chief and officer indicted for unauthorized use of city credit card

A former Godley police chief and a former police officer were indicted earlier this month for charges related to the unauthorized use of a city fleet fuel credit card, the city announced.

Former Godley Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and former Police Officer Solomon Omotoya were indicted on October 1. According to the city, in December 2024, the city of Godley "found discrepancies" in its fleet fuel credit card purchases.

Cantrell has been charged with one count of violation of motor fuel tax requirements.

Omotoya faces four separate charges:

violation of motor fuel tax requirements

theft of property $2,500 - $30,000

credit card or debit card abuse

abuse of official capacity $2,500 - $30,000

The city said in a post on social media that the police, in consultation with the city attorney, decided the best course of action was to turn the investigation over to the Texas Rangers.

Cantrell and Omotoya turned themselves in to Bosque County on Wednesday, the city said.