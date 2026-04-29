Newly charged ex-Godley officer named in expanding prostitution case; former chief arrested again, authorities say

Two former Godley police officials – one newly arrested and another re‑arrested – are now facing organized criminal activity charges in a widening probe of a prostitution operation that prosecutors say involved police and targeted political opponents.

Former Godley Police Sgt. Jeremy Jacob Arbuthnot Johnson County Jail

Bond for former Godley Police Chief Matthew Melton Cantrell and former Sgt. Jeremy Jacob Arbuthnot has been set at $500,000 each, according to jail records.

Arbuthnot was arrested on Wednesday, and Cantrell was re‑arrested on Monday.

DA says affidavit is sealed

"To prevent compromising this still ongoing investigation, the affidavit for the warrant has been sealed," the Johnson County-Somervell County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"We do not have an anticipated date of conclusion for the investigation, but when we can provide additional information without the possibility of compromise, a comprehensive press statement will be released."

Couple accused of running scheme

Ashley Villalobos Ketcherside Johnson County Jail

The latest arrests add to a growing list of defendants connected to what prosecutors describe as a years-long criminal enterprise run by a Godley couple – 41‑year‑old Ashley Villalobos Ketcherside and 52‑year‑old Michael Ketcherside. Both remain in jail – Michael on a $450,000 bond and Ashley on a $200,000 bond.

Prosecutors allege the Ketcherside operation involved police officers and targeted local officials, including school board members and city leaders.

School trustee raises early concerns

Godley ISD trustee Kayla Lain became a key figure in the case after clashing with Ashley Ketcherside and alerting District Attorney Tim Good to concerns about the couple's alleged prostitution operation.

In a recent interview with CBS News Texas, Lain said tensions escalated after her parent group discovered Ashley Ketcherside's prior prostitution convictions and questioned her involvement in school committees with access to students.

Michael Ketcherside Johnson County Jail

Ashley Ketcherside had served on the district's School Health Advisory Committee and participated in activities involving girls in cheerleading and elementary programs, prompting the district to remove her from the committee before January 2024.

"For whatever reason, she has targeted me for the last several years," Lain said.

Lain said community members later uncovered evidence that Ashley Ketcherside was still active in sex work, prompting her to bring the information to the DA and to former police officials. She said she suspected officers were "at minimum covering for her because they refused to investigate. And now it's come out that they were involved."

Podcast attacks and dismissed lawsuit

The feud intensified further when Ketcherside launched a podcast, "Champagne and Pearls," in which she discussed her disputes with Lain and shared social media posts about women she said she intended to pursue in court. Ketcherside later sued Lain and seven others for injury to her reputation, but the case was dismissed.

The conflict escalated again when Ketcherside posted a private swimsuit photo of Lain online – an image Lain said she had shared only with her husband.

"It's concerning to know that someone has dug around very intimate, private photos… and that they would use those maliciously to try to demolish someone's character," she said.

Officers accused of misusing databases

Matthew Cantrell Johnson County Jail

Lain believes someone inside the police department accessed personal files to aid the Ketchersides. Affidavits say former officer Solomon Omotoya – who is out on bond – admitted pulling criminal histories on political figures and that Cantrell, the town's former police chief, used the system to run background checks for his wife.

"I really want for Godley to be Godly," Lain said. "A town where we all feel safe to raise our kids, and we don't have to worry about police officers targeting citizens."

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.