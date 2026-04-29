Fifth arrest made as Godley racketeering and prostitution investigation expands Authorities in Godley have arrested two more people in the expanding racketeering and prostitution investigation, bringing the total to five. The city’s former police chief was taken into custody again and now faces an additional organized‑crime charge on top of an earlier prostitution‑promotion charge. A former police sergeant was also arrested on an organized crime charge. The case now involves a former chief and two former officers accused of helping a couple run a criminal scheme that targeted political figures.