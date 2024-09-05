Georgia high school shooting suspect was previously interviewed after FBI received reports of online threats

FBI concerns over Georgia school shooter Incident reports detail what FBI knew about Georgia high school shooter 06:50

New details are emerging about the 14-year-old student accused of killing four people and wounding nine others in Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in northern Georgia, including what investigators learned when they interviewed the suspect last year. As new information comes out about the suspect, Colt Gray, officials continue to investigate how the teen obtained the gun used in the attack and what led up to the latest school shooting in the U.S.

CBS News has learned that police and federal agents are investigating if the weapon used in the shooting was purchased by the teen's father as a gift for his son in 2023, according to four federal law enforcement sources close to the investigation.

Earlier tips about threats

More than a year ago, tips about online posts threatening a school shooting led Georgia police to interview a 13-year-old boy, but investigators didn't have enough evidence for an arrest. On Wednesday, that same boy opened fire at his high school in north Georgia, officials said.

The suspect has been charged as an adult in the deaths of Apalachee High School students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and instructors Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at a news conference.

At least nine other people — eight students and one teacher at the school in Winder, about an hour's drive northeast of Atlanta — were taken to hospitals with injuries. Eight of those patients were treated and released by late Thursday, while one remained in stable condition, hospital officials said.

The suspect is currently being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Glenn Allen told CBS News on Thursday.

Barrage of gunshots

Armed with an assault-style rifle, the teen turned the gun on students in a hallway at the school when classmates refused to open the door for him to return to his algebra classroom, classmate Lyela Sayarath said.

The teen earlier left the second period algebra classroom, and Sayarath figured the quiet student who recently transferred was skipping school again.

Colt Gray, 14, is seen in a police booking photo released Sept. 5, 2024. Barrow County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

But he returned later and wanted back in the classroom. Some students went to open the locked door but instead backed away.

"I'm guessing they saw something, but for some reason they didn't open the door," Sayarath said.

When she looked at him through a widow in the door, she saw the student turn and heard a barrage of gunshots.

"It was about 10 or 15 of them at once, back-to-back," she said.

The math students ducked onto the floor and sporadically crawled around, looking for a safe corner to hide.

Two school resource officers encountered the shooter within minutes after a report of shots fired went out, Hosey said. The teen immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, law enforcement was notified of the threat thanks to a new security system that had been installed about a week earlier. Smith noted there were three school resource officers on campus at the time of the shooting.

Georgia prohibits minors from owning guns but has few restrictions for adults who wish to carry firearms. Under both state and federal law, the teen would not have been legally allowed to buy a handgun, rifle or shotgun. According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase handguns in Georgia, while federal law sets the same minimum age for buying shotguns and rifles, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Teen previously interviewed over FBI tips

The teen had been interviewed after the FBI received anonymous tips in May 2023 about online threats to commit an unspecified school shooting, the agency said in a statement.

FBI Atlanta said on social media Wednesday night that the FBI's National Threat Operations Center found that the posts came from Georgia, and "the FBI's Atlanta Field Office referred the information to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office," which is adjacent to Barrow County.

The sheriff's office interviewed the then-13-year-old and his father, who said there were hunting guns in the house but the teen did not have unsupervised access to them. The teen also denied making any online threats.

According to reports from the sheriff's office released Thursday, the threats were made using an account on the online chatting app Discord. The profile name for the account was written in Russian, which was translated to the last name of the shooter in the deadly 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen told investigators he deleted the Discord account because it kept getting hacked, according to the sheriff's office reports.

The sheriff's office interview also revealed that the teen and his father had been evicted from their home in early 2023. The father also told investigators that the teen had been having problems at middle school but that things had gotten better when he went to a different middle school.

The father told investigators he'd gone to the new school many times to keep track of his son and described his conversations with school officials.

"He doesn't really think straight, can we just, you know, just kind of put your arms around him get him through seventh grade," the father said, according to the transcript. "I just wanna make sure he's good. Like I mean we're up there all the time talking to the school."

The father also told the investigators his son was getting picked on at school.

The sheriff's office alerted local schools for continued monitoring of the teen, but there was no probable cause for arrest or additional action, the FBI said.

Hosey said the state Division of Family and Children's Services also had previous contact with the teen and will investigate whether that has any connection with the shooting. Local news outlets reported that law enforcement on Wednesday searched the teen's family home in Bethlehem, Georgia, east of the high school.

"All the students that had to watch their teachers and their fellow classmates die, the ones that had to walk out of the school limping, that looked traumatized," Sayarath said, "that's the consequence of the action of not taking control."

Authorities were still looking into how the teen obtained the gun used in the shooting and got it into the school with about 1,900 students in Barrow County, a rapidly suburbanizing area on the edge of metro Atlanta's ever-expanding sprawl.

Disturbing trend

It was the latest among dozens of school shootings across the U.S. in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas. The classroom killings have set off fervent debates about gun control and frayed the nerves of parents whose children are growing up accustomed to active shooter drills in classrooms. But they have done little to move the needle on national gun laws.

Before Wednesday, there had been 29 mass killings in the U.S. so far this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. At least 127 people have died in those killings, which are defined as incidents in which four or more people die within a 24-hour period, not including the killer — the same definition used by the FBI.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered in Jug Tavern Park in downtown Winder for a vigil. Volunteers handed out candles and also water, pizza and tissues. Some knelt as a Methodist minister led the crowd in prayer after a Barrow County commissioner read a Jewish prayer of mourning.

Christopher Vasquez, 15, said he attended the vigil because he needed to feel grounded and be in a safe place.

He was in band practice when the lockdown order was issued. He said it felt like a regular drill as students lined up to hide in the band closet.

"Once we heard banging at the door and the SWAT (team) came to take us out, that's when I knew that it was serious," he said. "I just started shaking and crying."

He finally settled down once he was at the football stadium. "I just was praying that everyone I love was safe," he said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated which agency interviewed the suspect in 2023 and has been corrected.