Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect arrested

The father of Colt Gray, the teen suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting, has been arrested, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Colin Gray, 54, is being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, GBI said.

His son, a student at Apalachee High School, allegedly killed four people, two students and two teachers, when he opened fire at the school in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning. Nine others were wounded and hospitalized, but they were all expected to survive. Hospital officials said Thursday that at least seven of those nine patients had been treated and released, and at least one other remained hospitalized in stable condition.



Police and federal agents were investigating if the weapon used in the shooting, described by officials as an AR-style weapon, was purchased by the teen's father as a gift for his son in December 2023, according to four federal law enforcement sources close to the investigation.

In May of last year, the suspect and his father were both interviewed by the Jackson County Sheriff's office after the FBI received tips about online posts threatening a school shooting, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday night. At the time, investigators didn't have enough evidence for an arrest or enough probable cause "to take any additional law enforcement action," the FBI said.

