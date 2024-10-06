Watch CBS News
Local News

GM Arlington Assembly plant production impacted by Hurricane Helene

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON — Production at General Motors in Arlington has been canceled for Monday due to Hurricane Helene's impacts to suppliers, the company said in a statement.

The cancelation affects all shifts on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Arlington Assembly location. 

The production stop is due to, "impacts to suppliers as a result of Hurricane Helene," said the company in a statement.   

According to their website, General Motors employs about 5,500 team members at the Arlington Assembly location, and is the "most export-heavy manufacturing site within GM."   

CBS News Texas has asked the company for clarification on employee compensation for days impacted by Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

General Motors canceled production for both the Flint and Arlington Assembly plants Friday.  

More than 225 people have been confirmed dead as the hurricane swept through the U.S. Southeast. 

"We are working with these suppliers to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible for their employees and communities, as we seek to minimize impacts on our plants," read the company's statement.

Nathalie Palacios

Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.