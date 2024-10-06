GM Arlington Assembly plant production impacted by Hurricane Helene

ARLINGTON — Production at General Motors in Arlington has been canceled for Monday due to Hurricane Helene's impacts to suppliers, the company said in a statement.

The cancelation affects all shifts on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Arlington Assembly location.

The production stop is due to, "impacts to suppliers as a result of Hurricane Helene," said the company in a statement.

According to their website, General Motors employs about 5,500 team members at the Arlington Assembly location, and is the "most export-heavy manufacturing site within GM."

CBS News Texas has asked the company for clarification on employee compensation for days impacted by Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

General Motors canceled production for both the Flint and Arlington Assembly plants Friday.

More than 225 people have been confirmed dead as the hurricane swept through the U.S. Southeast.

"We are working with these suppliers to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible for their employees and communities, as we seek to minimize impacts on our plants," read the company's statement.

