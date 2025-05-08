Gateway Church founder Robert Morris in Oklahoma court Friday for alleged child abuse in the 1980s

Robert Morris, the founder of Southlake-based Gateway Church, one of the nation's largest congregations, is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on charges of sexually abusing a child in the 1980s.

Robert Morris turned himself in to Oklahoma authorities on Monday, March 17. Osage County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the victim, Cindy Clemishire, was 12 when the alleged abuse began.

Morris and Clemishire are both expected to attend the hearing at the Osage County Courthouse.

Although Clemishire isn't required to be there, she said she will attend with her family and friends. This will be the first time in at least a decade that she and Morris will see each other in person.

Pawhuska is located in the far northeastern part of Oklahoma, roughly 60 miles northwest of Tulsa.

Victim seeks accountability for alleged abuse

Clemishire says the time has come to hold Morris accountable.

"I know there's negativity out there, but for the most part, it's just been nothing but support," she said.

Morris hasn't spoken publicly since resigning from Gateway last year, following Clemishire's accusations.

In a statement at the time, Morris acknowledged "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady."

Clemishire advocating for "Trey's Law"

Cindy Clemishire CBS News Texas

On Thursday, Clemishire testified before a Texas Senate committee in favor of House Bill 748, known as "Trey's Law." The bill aims to void nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases of child sexual abuse and human trafficking. HB 748 has passed the Texas House unanimously and is under consideration in the Texas Senate.

"Had I agreed to that NDA, Robert would have continued to have power over me," Clemishire said. "Because I refused to sign that NDA at 37, I am able to speak here today at 55 years old and share my story in hopes of helping others."

Indictment includes multiple child abuse charges

Morris was indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. The alleged incidents occurred between 1982 and 1985 in Hominy, Oklahoma, while Morris was a traveling preacher hosted by Clemishire's family.

The case may hinge on whether the statute of limitations has expired.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Clemishire's former attorney, says charges can be brought anytime since Morris never lived in Oklahoma.

Friday's hearing is expected to be short. Morris has entered a not guilty plea, but his attorneys may discuss dates for pre-trial hearings.