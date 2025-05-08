Survivor advocates for "Trey's Law" to ban NDAs in child abuse cases Cindy Clemishire testified before a Texas Senate committee about the abuse she claims to have suffered from former Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris in the early 1980s. She is advocating for "Trey's Law," which aims to ban nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) in child sexual abuse cases across Texas. Morris, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to appear in court in Oklahoma on Friday, facing five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a minor.