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Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Garland during argument, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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A man is in custody after the Garland Police Department said he reportedly shot and killed a woman late Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to a home along Rosewood Hills Drive, near Castle Drive, around 11:45 p.m. They reportedly found a woman in a bedroom who was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, who remains unidentified as of publication, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Garland Police said they learned 26-year-old Herman Resendiz-Velez, who lived at the home, was present at the time. Detectives said Resendiz-Velez shot the woman during an argument. 

Police arrested him and charged him with murder. As of publication, Resendiz-Velez remains in custody and bond has no been set.

The department notes the investigation remains ongoing.

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