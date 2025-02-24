Garland police officer stable after shooting, suspect dead, police say

A Garland police officer was shot and injured early Monday morning, the Garland Police Department said.

Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of gunshots on West Wanda Drive near South First Street.

The first officer who arrived on the scene was shot while he was still in his vehicle, according to police spokesperson Lt. Pedro Barineau. The officer was able to retreat to safety, and was taken to a hospital.

Barineau said more officers then arrived and found the suspect near a home and they shot him.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police have not yet identified him.

The injured officer is stable. There is no threat to the public and Barineau said they believe it was an isolated incident. The department is asking that people stay away from the area.

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.