Two teens face several charges after allegedly killing 15-year-old, injuring 3 others in Garland shooting, police say

Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old and injuring three others in a shooting at a Garland apartment complex, police said.

The Garland Police Department said two 16-year-old boys, whose names have not been released due to their age, have been charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 18. Police said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of West Walnut Street. The four shooting victims, ages 3, 15, 19 and 42, were found outside of the complex's laundry room.

Police said all four were transported to the hospital, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Garland PD said the 3-year-old and 42-year-old were released from the hospital. The 19-year-old remains in the hospital.

The names of the shooting victims have not been released at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.