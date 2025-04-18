Watch CBS News
CBS News Texas

Teen killed, three injured in Garland apartment complex shooting, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Four people were shot, including a teen who died, after gunfire rang out at a Garland apartment complex Friday evening, authorities said.

Ambulance
An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Walnut Street outside the complex laundry room, said Capt. Patrick McCully of the Garland Police Department.

The victims are ages 3, 15, 19, and 42, McCully said.

All were taken to the hospital, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead, he said.

Conditions of the other victims were not immediately available. The victims came from multiple families, he said.

 No information was available on suspects.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.