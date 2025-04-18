Teen killed, three injured in Garland apartment complex shooting, authorities say

Four people were shot, including a teen who died, after gunfire rang out at a Garland apartment complex Friday evening, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Walnut Street outside the complex laundry room, said Capt. Patrick McCully of the Garland Police Department.

The victims are ages 3, 15, 19, and 42, McCully said.

All were taken to the hospital, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead, he said.

Conditions of the other victims were not immediately available. The victims came from multiple families, he said.

No information was available on suspects.

