Gang member out on bond charged with murder after fleeing North Texas police and causing fatal crash, authorities say

A documented gang member out on bond for multiple felony offenses in Dallas County has been charged with murder after fleeing police in a Camaro and crashing into a stranded vehicle, resulting in the driver's death, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Llonis Arevalo, 26, of Irving Grand Prairie Police Department

Llonis Arevalo, 26, of Irving, also faces charges of evading arrest causing death, resisting arrest, and collision involving death, police said. He had been out on bond for multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, burglary, weapons offenses, and drug possession.

The incident kicked off around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Dallas after an officer noticed a Chevrolet Camaro displaying suspicious behavior.

"Suspecting the vehicle had been freshly stolen, the officer attempted a traffic stop for an observed violation," Grand Prairie police said in a news release. "The driver initially pulled into a parking lot as if complying, but immediately fled as the officer began to exit his patrol vehicle, prompting a pursuit onto IH-30 eastbound.

"As the suspect exited the Hampton Road South ramp, he collided with a stranded vehicle disabled in a traffic lane."

According to police, Arevalo and an unidentified passenger fled on foot. The officer pursued and caught Arevalo in the I-30 median, where a struggle ensued before backup officers arrived and assisted in taking him into custody. The passenger was not located.

Police said Arevalo informed officers he had ingested fentanyl and was transported to a hospital for treatment before being released. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the stranded vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center by Dallas Fire Rescue. The individual later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity once the next of kin has been notified.

CBS News Texas will provide more details as they emerge.