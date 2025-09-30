Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2023 shooting outside a Frisco Walmart

A Louisiana man will spend the rest of his life in Texas prison after a Collin County jury convicted him of capital murder stemming from a 2023 shooting outside of a Frisco Walmart.

Jhirrell Harris was found guilty after a three-day trial, according to a news release from Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2023 at the Walmart on Preston Road near Hickory Street. Police said the shooting was the result of a robbery attempt gone wrong.

Dung Doan, a 62-year-old who had recently emigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam, was killed.

Zachary Lowe, an Army veteran who was 20 when the shooting took place, was shot in the back and survived. Lowe told his family someone asked him for a cigarette and then demanded money before he was shot.

Frisco police said they traced Harris and his alleged accomplice Stephanie Gayden to the crime through cell phone records and social media. Harris and Gayden are both from Monroe, Louisiana.

Gayden was also indicted for capital murder. Court records show she is out on bond while her trial is pending.

"Harris was a menace whose cold-blooded violence stole the life of an innocent man and left a young Army veteran wounded outside a neighborhood Walmart. Collin County and beyond are safer tonight with him locked up for good," Willis said in a statement.