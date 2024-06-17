2 indicted on capital murder charges for deadly shooting outside Walmart in Frisco

FRISCO – A Collin County grand jury approved capital murder indictments against two suspects who were arrested in May after a 2023 shooting near a Walmart in Frisco that left a man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2023, and police said it was random.

Frisco Police said several months of investigation led them to Monroe, Louisiana. Last month, detectives tracked down 42-year-old Jhirrell Harris while he was being held at the Ouachita County Jail on unrelated charges. In addition to the capital murder charge, the grand jury also indicted Harris on a count of aggravated robbery.

Jhirrell Harris, Stephanie Gayden Frisco Police

The second suspect is 37-year-old Stephanie Gayden, also of Monroe. She is being held in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

The victim, 62-year-old Dung Doan, immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam less than a year before the fatal shooting.

"They came here for a better life and this happened. Nobody in a million years would have thought that this type of situation would happen to him in the US," his niece Kaitlin Nguyen told CBS News Texas in November. "For him and his wife, when they got the visa to come to the U.S., they think that this is a much safer environment. This is the land of opportunity."

The other victim, 20-year-old Zachary Lowe, was shot in the back and survived. Lowe told his family someone asked him for a cigarette and then demanded money before he was shot.