Unease lingers after deadly, random shooting in Frisco shopping area

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We now know the identity of the man shot and killed outside of a Walmart in Frisco Wednesday night. It happened in the busy area of Preston Road and Hickory Street in Frisco.

"You would never think that it would happen in your neighborhood," said shopper Tara Murphy.

A sense of unease still lingers in the shopping area where Frisco police say a random shooting left one man dead and another person injured. Police have not identified the victims, but family members identified the man killed as Dung Doan in a GoFundMe posted online. His niece says Doan immigrated to the United States just last year. He was working at a bakery to help pay for his son's college tuition when his life was tragically cut short in the busy shopping area.

People who shop there say the shooting has them on edge.

"Very, very scared. I mean, I don't feel like I'm safe going anywhere without someone who actually carries. I feel like I shouldn't have to go shopping and look over my shoulder every two seconds," said Murphy.

"Day-to-day life shouldn't be like this it shouldn't be like worrying about can I go to my local Walmart, can I go to school, can I go to work, will there be some sort of danger if I even think about even stepping outside," said college student Cristi Trujano.

Another person was injured in the shooting but is expected to survive. Police say the victims were shot at random, but no arrests have been made. Murphy says she's uneasy knowing the gunman is still on the loose.

"I just feel like us as citizens we kind of want that kind of closure and more security during the holidays people are desperate we don't know what they're out for," said Murphy.

Frisco Police say they're working to identify a suspect in the shooting and are encouraging the community to be extra vigilant, avoid walking alone, looking down at their phones or wearing headphones; all of which, they say, can make you a target for criminals.

"Nowadays you just don't know, you just always have to be alert," said Murphy.

Frisco Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. If you have any information about the shooting you can call them at (972) 292-6010. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.