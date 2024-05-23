2 suspects face murder charges in random November shooting near Frisco shopping center

FRISCO — Two suspects have been charged in the random November shooting near a Walmart in Frisco that left one man injured and another dead.

On Nov. 15, 2023, 62-year-old Dung Doan was fatally shot. Doan immigrated to the United States from Vietnam less than a year before the fatal shooting.

"They came here for a better life and this happened. Nobody in a million years would have thought that this type of situation would happen to him in the US," his niece Kaitlin Nguyen told CBS News Texas in Nov. "For him and his wife, when they got the visa to come to the US, they think that this is a much safer environment. This is the land of opportunity."

Twenty-year-old Zachary Lowe was shot in the back and survived. Lowe told his family someone asked him for a cigarette and then demanded money before he was shot.

Frisco Police say several months of investigation and work to get more evidence led them to Monroe, Louisiana. At the Ouachita County Jail, they served three warrants on 42-year-old Jhirrell Harris, of Monroe, who was jailed for an unrelated offense.

Jhirrell Harris, Stephanie Gayden Frisco Police

Harris is charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond and awaiting extradition to Collin County.

The second suspect, 37-year-old Stephanie Gayden, also of Monroe, is charged with capital murder and was booked into the Collin County jail. She is held on a $1 million bond.