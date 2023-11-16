2 people injured after shooting at Frisco Walmart, no gunman in custody

2 people shot near Walmart in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a gunman after two people were found at a Frisco Walmart with gunshot wounds.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Walmart near Preston Road and Hickory Street.

Both of the victims were transported to local hospitals, including by air support.

Police say they believe the event is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made. There is no information about a suspected gunman.