Frisco teen who admitted to assisting ex-girlfriend commit suicide gets probation, Collin County court records say

A 19-year-old was sentenced to probation and community service in connection to helping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend kill herself, court records say.

Zander Tashman nor his attorney Reynie Tinajero wanted to speak to CBS News Texas about the outcome of his assisted suicide case.

According to Collin County court records, Tashman admitted guilt nearly five months ago. Records show that Tashman's plea got him deferred adjudication, which amounts to three years of probation, thirty hours of community service, random urine analysis, and corrective thinking to assist in behavior modification.

In February 2024, Tashman's arrest made global headlines after the Frisco Police Department arrested him for assisted suicide. Police said it was in connection to his 17-year-old girlfriend's death in November 2023.

While officers would not confirm the victim's identity due to the sensitivity of the case, Suarez's mother did. However, the comments of Acuzena Massey, the girl's mother, stopped. The 40-year-old offered no words on Tashman's probation.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas, Suarez may have been dealing with depression issues. She ran away around 1 a.m. on Nov. 20, police said. After leaving her home, the arrest document said, she triggered an alarm, and her mother called Elm Ridge Police.

The affidavit said investigators could see the teen on surveillance video leaving the house. Investigators said her family figured she was with Tashman, who was not answering his cell phone.

He lived in Frisco, so the FPD got involved. The affidavit said Tashman told police he and the teen remained friends but were no longer a couple. The arrest document also reveals Tashman told police he had been sleeping and it had been "days" since he'd talked to Suarez.

Later that morning on Nov. 20, emergency responders were at the Frisco Commons Park, where a man saw a female floating in the pond. Police said it was Suarez.

In the arrest warrant, Tashman claimed it had been months or more than a year since he'd been to his ex-girlfriend's home. Investigators said Tashman started getting closer to the truth as the conversation progressed.

The affidavit said police searched his phone, which also held a set of truths, like searches for various "Forests near me" in Denton, Dallas, Highland Village and other areas.

Police said the two had spoken with the teen multiple times the month before about suicide. On Nov. 21, investigators said Tashman confessed that he was with Suarez and she'd told him everything about considering an end. The arrest document said Tashman wanted to "respect her wishes" and "not betray her."

The affidavit said she gave him instructions about her belongings, family, and even some details about her funeral. Investigators said he drove her to the park where Tashman acknowledged "he gave her a goodbye, and it was very hard."

According to the arrest document, after a long goodbye, Suarez left smiling.

Tashman was arrested and indicted in the case.

If you need help or know someone who may be thinking about suicide, please call or text 988. Veterans can reach out on the same phone number.