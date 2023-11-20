Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after police recover body from pond at Frisco Commons Park

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after police recovered a body from the pond at Frisco Commons Park Monday.

The body was found after officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at the park, located at 8000 McKinney Rd.

Police said additional information will be released when appropriate and ask anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency number at 972-292-6010 or submit information via TIP411.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 7:03 PM CST

