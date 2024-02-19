Frisco man charged with aiding suicide in death of 17-year-old girlfriend

FRISCO - An 18-year-old Frisco man is charged with aiding in the suicide of his girlfriend, whose body was found in the pond at Frisco Commons Park in Nov. 2023.

On November 20, officers were called to the park on McKinney Rd. for suspicious activity and recovered a body from the pond.

Through an exhaustive investigation and evidence gathered, investigators determined that 18-year-old Zander Tashman aided his 17-year-old girlfriend in committing suicide.

Tashman was arrested and charged with aiding suicide on Sunday. His bond is set at $10,000.

Aiding suicide is a felony punishable by a minimum of 180 days or a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Frisco Police Department encourages those who know someone struggling with their mental health and contemplating suicide to be their voice and seek help for them. There are numerous resources for those in crisis, including the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. By dialing 9-8-8, you will be connected with trained counselors who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.