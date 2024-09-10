Watch CBS News
Tropical Storm Francine brings small rain chances to North Texas

By Scott Padgett

Second summer returns to North Texas, cranking up the heat
Second summer returns to North Texas, cranking up the heat 03:09

NORTH TEXAS – All eyes were on the tropics Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Francine continued to churn over very warm Gulf Waters.

Francine is forecast to become a hurricane later in the day and continue on the track toward South Central Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane and possibly a Category 3 hurricane as it makes landfall Wednesday afternoon.

There are tropical storm watches and warnings along the Texas coastline with a potential storm surge of 1'-3' as Francine will track off the coast and into Louisiana.

Large impacts aren't expected in North Texas but the tropical moisture increases through Tuesday and Wednesday as dew points warm to the mid-60s later and remain there Wednesday.

With the increase in moisture and Francine "close by," there is a 20%-30% chance of isolated showers and storms off and on through the day Wednesday.

After that, there will be a flip in the upper-level pattern and North Texas will get again. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the triple digits for some North Texans this weekend.

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

