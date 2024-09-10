Here's how Tropical Storm Francine could impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS – Tropical Storm Francine is brewing in the Gulf and could bring some rain chances to parts of Dallas-Fort Worth this week.

Francine, which developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later on Tuesday and make landfall Wednesday over Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center says. Ocean temperatures could make Francine a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane, according to forecasters.

As of Tuesday morning, most of the Texas coast, stretching from Port Mansfield to High Island, is under a tropical storm watch. According to NHC, the threat of flooding is higher in Brownsville and far south Texas. Large amounts of rain and storm surges are more likely on the Louisiana coast.

CBS News Texas

While Francine makes its projected path north, rain chances in Dallas-Fort Worth are at 20% for Wednesday. However, a majority of North Texas won't see any rain at all. Tropical moisture will increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

North Texans could see spotty showers Wednesday afternoon, but CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists say the showers will be quick-moving and tropical in nature. Some clouds will linger into Thursday morning but will move out as Francine continues its path north and sunshine returns to the forecast.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on social media that he reached out to South Texas county judges "to ensure all needs are met ahead of Tropical Storm Francine" and he stands "ready to support our fellow Texans."

The New Orleans Saints said they are keeping an eye on Francine as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday.

"Like everybody else in the city, we're monitoring it," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. "We'll make plans accordingly. We're going to meet (Monday) afternoon and see what kind of plans we need to make, and then we'll go from there. I think we probably do this better than anybody else in the National Football League, so we'll figure it out."