Fort Worth ISD board gives final approval to close 18 schools amid budget woes, enrollment decline

Fort Worth ISD's Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a sweeping plan to close 14 additional campuses over the next four years, bringing the total number of closures to 18.

The decision comes as the district faces a $17 million budget shortfall and a steady decline in student enrollment. District leaders said the closures are necessary to ensure long-term financial stability and to more equitably allocate resources across campuses.

The closures, which primarily impact elementary campuses, are part of FWISD's broader Facilities Master Plan. District officials said they are committed to supporting affected students, families and staff throughout the transition by providing relocation assistance and organizing community engagement sessions to ensure a smooth and inclusive process.

"If closing elementary schools is your solution now, it will most likely have harmful effects on the students' outcomes," a parent said during the meeting.

The school district said many of the elementary school campuses are operating well below capacity due to falling enrollment and it's projected to get worse over the next five years.

The decision will save the district $77.3 million over those five years.

Fort Worth ISD school closure timeline

June 2025

S.S. Dillow Elementary (previously approved)



Eastern Hills Elementary (previously approved)

June 2026

Milton L. Kirkpatrick Elementary



Charles E. Nash Elementary



Riverside ALC



Edward J. Briscoe Elementary

June 2027

De Zavala Elementary



A.M. Pate Elementary



J.T. Stevens Elementary



Atwood McDonald Elementary

June 2028

McLean 6th Grade (previously approved)



West Handley Elementary (previously approved)



Harlean Beal Elementary



H.V. Helbing Elementary



Sunrise-McMillan Elementary

June 2029

Kirkpatrick Middle



Morningside Middle



Hubbard Heights Elementary

Parents have strongly opposed the plan, especially the proposed closure of De Zavala Elementary - a campus with an A rating from the Texas Education Agency. Many critics argue the decision lacks transparency and question the rationale behind targeting high-performing schools for closure.

In a previous statement, FWISD Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar said the plan is "about building a better future for our students."

"Our goal is to create learning environments that inspire success," Molinar said. "By right-sizing and investing in our schools, we can ensure every student has access to the programs and resources they need to thrive."

The plan does not require additional financing or a new bond program.

Click here to see new attendance zones and more details from the board meeting.