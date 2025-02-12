Fort Worth ISD identifies more than 20 campuses that could close due to falling enrollment

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees heard a status update on its facilities master plan Tuesday evening, which identified roughly two dozen schools that could be closed to meet the district's future needs.

The presentation was the first to name specific schools that could be subject to consolidation. It was the result of work by a task force made up of community members and HPM, a consulting firm that specializes in construction and facilities in various industries including K-12 education.

The presentation outlined options that the task force identified to align the amount of classroom space across the district to projected enrollment numbers.

Elementary schools comprised most of the up to 25 FWISD campuses that could potentially be closed. The district has 79 elementary schools but is projected to need anywhere from 51 to 60 schools to serve the number of enrolled students.

Tracy Richter, a vice president of planning services at HPM, said FWISD has capacity for 48,000 elementary school students, but only 34,000 are enrolled.

For example, there are nine elementary schools in the Eastern Hills feeder pattern with a capacity of 5,933 children. In five years, the student population is projected to be 3,269, meaning just 55% of seats would be filled.

"There is an obvious disconnect between the right amount of infrastructure you have to serve your students," Richter said, arguing that consolidating schools would allow the district to take some of the money it currently spends on facilities and use it on students instead.

The presentation also identified campuses that could get renovations and other upgrades to accommodate students who would come from closed schools.

Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar said before the presentation that it was an effort to be transparent and give the public some insight into the process.

"No decisions have been made. There's no recommendations. We're just showing you the work that has gone into a process that we committed to over a year ago," Molinar said. "We are a long way from bringing recommendations to this board."