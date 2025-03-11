Dr. Karen Molinar named new Fort Worth ISD superintendent

Dr. Karen Molinar is the new superintendent of the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The school board unanimously approved her hiring.

"I am deeply honored the board chose me to lead the district I hold so close to my heart," Molinar said. "Fort Worth is my home, and this community is my family. This work is personal to me, as we ensure today's students receive a high-quality education, we are also laying the foundation for future generations to benefit from the opportunities we create today."

Molinar has been with the district for 26 years, serving as interim superintendent for the past five months after the board accepted former superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's resignation. Molinar is taking over at a time when the district is exploring closing schools and working on improving test scores and literacy levels.

"She has always been someone who leads with heart, putting students and staff first," Board President Roxanne Martinez previously said.

She said previously that when it comes to goals, she wants to see the district increase in literacy and in math, as well as end-of-course exams for high school students.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," Molinar said. "And we're already doing it and we're seeing the results, just in our data... so stick with me... stick with the challenges because we're going to celebrate when we have successes because we deserve it and our students deserve it as well."

Molinar earned her Doctorate in Education Administration from Texas Wesleyan University, a Master's in Education Administration from Tarleton State University, a Bachelor of Science from Salisbury State University, and an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from Delaware Technical and Community College, FWISD said. She is certified in Texas as a Superintendent and Principal, with additional certifications in Maryland and Delaware.

Her previous positions within Fort Worth ISD include serving as Deputy Superintendent from 2020 to 2024, Chief of Staff from 2018 to 2020, Chief of Elementary Leadership from 2016 to 2018, and in a variety of roles that include Director, Principal, and Assistant Principal.

Molinar promises transparency as she leads the district into its next chapter.