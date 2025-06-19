Fort Worth shop owner fears closure as Gov. Greg Abbott weighs THC ban

Fort Worth shop owner says THC ban could shut down his business

Alex Noriega, owner of Natural Buds in Fort Worth, says a proposed statewide ban on hemp-derived THC products could force him to shut down just nine months after opening.

THC ban threatens small shops

Noriega, who uses THC to manage seizures, says the products have significantly improved his quality of life.

"It used to be where I would have seizures on a weekly basis. Now I only have them every three to four months," he said.

But with Senate Bill 3 awaiting action from Gov. Greg Abbott, Noriega says the uncertainty is taking a toll.

"As Sunday approaches, the 22nd, when the governor has to sign this by, I've been getting less sleep every night," he said.

90% of inventory at risk

Noriega estimates that 90% of the products he sells contain THC and would be banned under the bill.

"I sold the family house to open this place, so everything's on the line," he said. "Eliminating THC would put us completely out of business."

Customers worry about safety

Customers like Devonrick Jefferson say a ban could push people toward unregulated alternatives.

"I feel safe coming to the THC stores versus buying on the street," he said. "Here, it feels regulated. I know what I'm putting in my body."

Governor silent as deadline nears

Senate Bill 3 would ban products containing Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-infused beverages, while still allowing non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD. The bill has sparked backlash from business owners and advocates, who say it could eliminate $4.3 billion in annual revenue and 53,000 jobs statewide 1.

Gov. Abbott has not publicly stated whether he will sign or veto the bill. If he takes no action by Sunday, it will become law without his signature.