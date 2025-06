Fort Worth shop owner says THC ban could shut down his business The owner of Natural Buds in Fort Worth says a proposed statewide ban on hemp-derived THC products could force him to close his doors. Alex Noriega, who relies on THC to manage seizures, says 90% of his inventory would be outlawed under Senate Bill 3. The legislation, which awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature by Sunday, has created widespread uncertainty for thousands of Texas businesses in the state’s $8 billion hemp industry.