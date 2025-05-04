Suspect wanted after man shot multiple times in North Fort Worth, police say

Suspect barricaded after shooting in North Fort Worth, police say

A suspect is wanted after a shooting early Sunday morning in North Fort Worth, police said.

Just after 2:15 a.m., Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of N. Terry Street. When they arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his back.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A short time later, police said there was a barricaded suspect, but it's unclear if they are connected to the case.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more information becomes available.