Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect wanted after man shot multiple times in North Fort Worth, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Suspect barricaded after shooting in North Fort Worth, police say
Suspect barricaded after shooting in North Fort Worth, police say 00:59

A suspect is wanted after a shooting early Sunday morning in North Fort Worth, police said.

Just after 2:15 a.m., Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of N. Terry Street. When they arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his back.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A short time later, police said there was a barricaded suspect, but it's unclear if they are connected to the case.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.