Former Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia named Fort Worth's top cop after six-month search

Fort Worth has a new police chief.

Eddie Garcia, the former Dallas police chief, has been named the new chief of the Fort Worth Police Department, City Manager Jay Chapa announced Thursday afternoon.

Garcia, who led the Dallas Police Department from 2020 to 2024, left law enforcement last year, saying he was retiring for good. He later accepted a role as assistant city manager in Austin under former Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, who had originally hired Garcia in Dallas.

Now, Garcia is returning to policing in Fort Worth. He, Chapa, and Mayor Mattie Parker are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning at Fort Worth City Hall.

Garcia brings outside perspective, swift action plan

Garcia doesn't take over police departments to keep things the same — and he's not shy about saying so.

As Fort Worth's newly appointed police chief, Garcia brings experience from leading departments in San Jose and Dallas, and most recently serving as Austin's assistant city manager over public safety.

Though he's not a Fort Worth native, Garcia said that's part of what makes his leadership valuable.

"I may not have been homegrown here, but what I offer is looking at the experiences that I have learned in all those departments and looking from an outside lens of what other things can we do," Garcia said.

Garcia has made it clear that his priorities are unchanged: reduce crime, boost morale, and build trust with the community. But he's not waiting months to act.

"If on week one I see a better way to interact with our community, I'm going to implement it. I'm not going to wait 100 days," Garcia said.

He also stressed that morale within the department is foundational to any progress.

"We're not going to be able to do a thing if morale is low or if morale gets low," he said.

Garcia officially begins his role Friday morning, bringing with him a reputation for innovation and a readiness to listen—and lead.

Search narrowed to four finalists

The city began its search for a new police chief earlier this year after former Chief Neil Noakes announced his retirement. Last month, officials named four finalists: Garcia, interim Fort Worth Police Chief Robert Alldredge, former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III, and Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides. Tingirides later withdrew from consideration.

Garcia's appointment follows a six-month search process and has sparked both praise and criticism from community members and leaders.

Community leaders express concern

Pastor Kyev Tatum of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church said he and the Ministers Justice Coalition opposed Garcia's candidacy, citing his previous statements about leaving law enforcement permanently. Tatum also alleged Garcia received special treatment during the selection process.

"He is not gonna do what's in our best interest, and he's not gonna be here long. Mark my words. His instability, his lack of emotional intelligence…" Tatum said.

County commissioner praises decision

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez offered a contrasting view, calling Garcia's appointment a major win for Fort Worth.

"This is a very unique opportunity to get one of the greatest police chiefs in the nation," Ramirez said. "It speaks to the collaboration between cities. Eddie Garcia is very familiar with Fort Worth, is very familiar with North Texas."

Fort Worth police association backs Garcia

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association released a statement on Facebook supporting Garcia's leadership.

"We believe Chief Garcia's vision and commitment to servant leadership will strengthen the relationship between our members and the citizens of Fort Worth," the statement read. "Together, we look forward to building on the trust and progress that define our city's future."

Dallas police union leader praises Garcia's leadership style

Jaime Castro, president of the Dallas Police Officers Association, says Fort Worth can expect a collaborative and forward-thinking leader in Eddie Garcia, Jr. Reflecting on Garcia's time in Dallas, Castro credited him with introducing innovative policies and building trust within the department.

"He's going to give you that chair at the table. Be ready to work. Be ready to sit at the table and have a place at the table and have your ideas heard," Castro said.

He added that Garcia's crime plan and approach to leadership were unlike anything the department had seen before.

contributed to this report.