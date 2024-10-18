Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia works his last day on the job

DALLAS – Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia's last day on the job is Friday. He's moving to Austin to start a new career as assistant city manager over public safety in November. The outgoing chief signed a new agreement several months ago to stay on the job through 2027, but he then decided to leave.

"We're excited for him that he was able to fulfill his dreams," Dallas Police Association President Jaime Castro said.

It's the end of an era for the Dallas Police Department with Chief Garcia's departure. He was born in Puerto Rico and is the first Latino to serve as Dallas Police chief in the department's 140-year history.

"I'm Hispanic. He made us very proud. He represented that part of the community in a historic way. We never had a police chief that was able to communicate with them. No one ever spoke Spanish, and we had someone who could actually communicate with them," Castro said.

One of Chief Garcia's goals when he joined the department three-and-a-half years ago was to reduce violent crime. Data shows overall violence has decreased by 19% since then.

Castro commended Garcia's effort to attract more police officers amid a national police shortage.

"We're getting a significant raise in January. Then you have the incentives to keep us here longer. He had an amazing plan," Castro said.

"I'm happy for him, but I am sad," Joe King said.

King has worked for the Dallas Police Department fort almost three decades and is a board member of Assist the Officer Foundation.

"We've seen a huge uptick in officers using our counseling services. Chief Garcia starting the wellness unit really ramped up and basically allowed us to have more education and awareness for the need for counseling," King said.

Both Castro and King would like to see an internal candidate become Dallas' next police chief.

"I think it signals to the rank and file that the mission that was started with Chief Garcia is going to continue, and it's going to continue from within with somebody he trusted as a commander," King said.

"It's very important, not only for the city but for our association as well, that that we continue in that path," Castro said.

Dallas' 30th police chief had the goal of creating trust within the department and the community. Garcia's legacy also includes starting the wellness unit to help officers with their physical and mental health.

"He was 100 miles an hour every day, and it was hard for everybody to keep up, including myself. I'm going to I'm going to miss seeing that type of leadership," King said.

"He's leaving a legacy behind of someone who truly came in and loved the troops," Castro said. "Someone who loved what they did and was able to unite not only the department, but the city and the city council and the communities all at the same time."

Dallas Police Executive Assistant Michael Igo will serve as interim chief.