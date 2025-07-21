Police chief candidate for Fort Worth withdraws application

One of the four candidates for Fort Worth Police Chief has withdrawn her application, the city announced Monday.

Fort Worth City Manager Jesus "Jay" Chapa learned Monday, the city said, that Emada Tingirides with the Los Angeles Police Department withdrew her application for police chief at the Fort Worth Police Department.

Tingirides was recently promoted from Deputy Chief, overseeing one bureau, to Assistant Chief as the Director of the Office of Operations, now overseeing five bureaus within LAPD, the city of Fort Worth said. She will be the first African-American woman to hold this position.

"Chief Tingirides exemplified professionalism throughout the interview process and was a strong candidate," said Chapa. "We respect her decision to withdraw for this historic opportunity at LAPD and wish her the best."

The remaining candidates include interim Police Chief Robert Alldredge, former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III and former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who is currently an Austin assistant city manager, overseeing public safety.

Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia

Puerto Rican-born Garcia was appointed to the position in 2021. He was the first Latino to serve as Dallas Police chief in the department's 140-year history.

One of his goals when he joined the department was to reduce violent crime. Data shows overall violence has decreased by 19% since then.

In September 2024, Garcia left his position before his agreement with Dallas ended in May 2027 for a city management role in Austin.

In a statement issued at the time, Garcia said he was retiring from his career in law enforcement. During the spring of 2024, there was speculation about other Texas cities wanting Garcia as their chief of police.

Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Robert Alldredge

The interim police chief has been with the department for over 25 years, most recently as the executive assistant chief. Alldredge took over after Neil Noakes retired in May.

Former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III

Hale is known for his support of community policy. Hale started with the Dallas Police Department in 1992 and served as deputy chief of the Southeast Patrol Division and commander of the Dallas Underwater Recovery Team. Hale left DPD in 2017 to become the chief of police in Galveston.