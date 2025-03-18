Police bodycam shows Fort Worth officer firing at armed restaurant owner mistaken for suspect

Newly released police bodycam footage shows the moment a man pulled a gun on Fort Worth Police officers, leading to an officer firing his weapon during a burglary call.

Authorities now say it was a case of mistaken identity, as the suspect turned out to be the owner of the business officers were called to.

At about 3:50 a.m. on March 12, officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at Taqueria Ruby in the 1100 block of Terminal Road, after a report of an open door.

When officers arrived a short time later, they walked around the perimeter of the building.

In an edited police bodycam video released by the department, officers spotted a man in the back of the building holding a gun pointed in their direction.

Officers were heard giving the man verbal commands to drop the gun and to show his hands, but he didn't comply.

Watch full video here:

Fort Worth PD said one officer "fearing for their safety," fired their duty weapon. However, the man was not struck by the gunfire. The man then complied with officers' commands, dropped the gun and was taken into custody.

Officers later learned the man was the business owner of the restaurant and he was released from custody.

During an investigation, Fort Worth detectives found that the restaurant and storage area in the back of the property were broken into by an unknown suspect. Fort Worth PD said a search continues for the suspect or suspects in the case.

Fort Worth PD said the officers involved in the initial incident with the business owner have been placed on standard administrative leave per policy.