Fort Worth man charged after train crash kills 5-year-old family member

A Fort Worth man is facing charges after police say he ignored warning signals, drove around railroad crossing arms and was hit by a train, killing a 5-year-old family member in his car.

Fort Worth police told CBS News Texas that 24-year-old Fabian Riojas is now facing a vehicular manslaughter charge, after the black Dodge Charger he was driving was hit by a Trinity Railway Express train on Wednesday afternoon, killing a young relative.

Police said the railroad crossing arms were down near Elliot Reeder Road and Colony Court when Riojas drove around the barricades, attempting to cross the tracks.

"This is preventable," said Officer Tracy Carter. "When you're looking at a 5-year-old child that's depending on you to get to that destination safely, you know, they're depending on you. That's why the family members that gave them the care and custody, they are giving you the love, and think that, 'hey, they're going to get you and that person there,' and, as we've seen, this did not happen."

Police said the train slammed into the passenger side of the car, throwing the vehicle 300 yards, killing the young boy and injuring Riojas. Police didn't confirm the relationship between the two, but said they are family.

"I guess the car assumed that he could get past the barricades, and then was struck by the train," Carter said. "The train may not be visible, but those arms are down for a reason. They may be, could be malfunctioning, it could be a train actually coming. It could be a multitude of things, but we just ask, if those arms are down, just take a little bit of extra time, and just wait, and let that train pass."

Riojas was booked into the Fort Worth Jail. The case remains under investigation. As the busy holiday season approaches, police said it's important for everyone to stay vigilant on the roads.

"Don't be in such a hurry. If everybody slows down. Take a few extra minutes, you'll get towards your destination safely and we can carry on and enjoy our families," Carter said.