Child killed, another person injured in Haltom City vehicle‑train crash, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

One child has died and another person is in serious condition after a vehicle-train crash in Haltom City, according to Fort Worth Fire Department medical services.

The crash occurred before 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Drive near Elliot Reeder Road, officials said.

Train service delays reported by DART

In a social media post, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) said Trinity Railway Express passengers may experience delays because of the incident. A bus shuttle has been requested between Trinity Lakes and Fort Worth Central stations to help move riders.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," DART said in an alert.

Investigation continues, details not released

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the crash or the identities of those involved.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

