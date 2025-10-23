Fort Worth mayor, other leaders react to state takeover of Fort Worth ISD

On Thursday, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath announced the state would take over Fort Worth ISD, replacing the elected board of trustees with appointed managers.

Superintendent Karen Molinar will remain in her job for now, and have the opportunity to re-apply for it as the future board members conduct a nationwide search.

Molinar, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and other local officials reacted to the news.

FWISD Superintendent Karen Molinar reaction

Molinar released a statement that said in part:

It is important that we also continue our commitment to the academic success of every Fort Worth ISD student. Although the upcoming months will focus on adult-centered processes and procedures, our work toward improving education for our students remains unchanged. The reforms we have in place are aligned with TEA and will continue. We must remain committed to the daily delivery of high-quality instruction for our students. As a result of the dedication and hard work of our staff, we are already starting to see progress on every campus and in classrooms across our district.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker reaction

Parker said she the TEA's decision has the "potential to be transformative," while expressing support for Molinar.

Commissioner Morath and his team have outlined the first step in an action plan to turn around Fort Worth ISD. I am encouraged that he has committed to giving Dr. Molinar the opportunity to interview as superintendent, and importantly, a personal commitment he has made to me that the Texas Education Agency will focus on what the Fort Worth community needs.To our teachers, principals, and staff members - please know we see your unwavering commitment to our kids and their success day in and day out. There is nothing more important than educating the future of our city. Let's endeavor in the present and future work to transform the education landscape of Fort Worth.

Texas Sen. Phil King reaction

Republican state Sen. Phil King, whose district includes a portion of Fort Worth ISD and sits on the education committee, released a statement Thursday in support of Morath's decision.

"Today's action by Commissioner Morath is an important step in a process mandated by state law due to FWISD's consistently low accountability scores. The district remains at the lowest level of performance amongst large urban districts in the state, and I am hopeful that this bold action will usher in the changes needed to ensure students receive the quality education they deserve. The state previously took similar action in Houston ISD, which has resulted in a significant increase in student learning and test scores. I will be monitoring this process closely as the state works to ensure a brighter future for the students in FWISD," King said.

State Board of Education member Brandon Hall reaction

Brandon Hall, a Republican member of the State Board of Education whose district encompasses parts of Fort Worth ISD, said he supported Morath's decision.