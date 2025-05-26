Fort Worth grandmother shot nine times during church event prep now defying the odds

Family asks for help after Fort Worth grandmother survives shooting: "We’re Still in Fear"

A 71-year-old woman is recovering in a Tarrant County hospital after being shot nine times in her home, according to her family. Her name and photo are being withheld for security reasons.

"We don't know who did this or why," said the Rev. Roderick Smith. "So, of course, we want to make sure that once she's safe -- one, that they don't come and do something else to her."

Smith said the victim is his mother's older sister. The call about his aunt on May 16 came as a shock.

Planning a memorial, then gunfire

Smith said his aunt, a former Fort Worth ISD employee and church leader, had just gotten off the phone with his mother. She had been planning a balloon release for a former co-worker who had recently died.

"She said she literally had the phone in her hand and was putting it down," Smith said. "And she literally felt the first bullet and started hearing all the shots — about 20 to 30 rounds entered our home."

Fort Worth police responded to the home in the 6400 block of Shasta Trail shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16.

Investigators said a gunman walked between two houses and opened fire. No one else was injured.

Surviving the attack

"I've seen it where a young person gets shot with one AR or one assault rifle bullet and passes away. She was shot nine times," Smith said. "She's still with us."

He said his aunt described a bullet entering her knee and watching it swell instantly.

"She said, 'All I could do was call on Jesus. I just started calling on Jesus and screaming for help,'" Smith said. "She was able to pick up the phone, call her neighbor and say, 'Hey, I've been shot.'"

The victim's grandson, who recently came to stay with her, declined to speak with CBS Texas. Smith said investigators have not indicated any connection between the shooting and his cousin's stay.

Investigation ongoing

Fort Worth police have assigned the gang unit to the case. Smith said there is surveillance video of the shooting, and the family hopes it will lead to an arrest.

"Shot nine times on her right side. I know they had to go in and rebuild — restructure her whole knee, foot, arms, and stuff like that," Smith said.

Her leg is improving. She can now bend it and wiggle her toes — a feat doctors weren't sure would be possible.

A testimony of survival

Smith said his aunt, a prophetess in her church, now has a new testimony to share.

"God is just showing people that he's still in the miracle-working business," he said.