Family asks for help after Fort Worth grandmother survives shooting: "We’re Still in Fear" A Fort Worth family is living in fear after a woman was shot nine times and miraculously survived. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16 in the 6400 block of Shasta Trail. According to police, a gunman walked between two houses and opened fire. The victim, who had been preparing balloons for an event, was holding her phone when she was shot. Her family, including her nephew Reverend Rod Smith, is pleading for help in finding the shooter.