Fort Worth firefighters recover tenants' personal belongings from historic 6-alarm apartment fire

The Fort Worth Fire Department is going above and beyond, showing their service does not stop just because a fire is out.

Monday, the department shared photos of crews returning to the Cooper Apartments, the complex that was devastated by a six-alarm fire last week. Firefighters went in to recover what personal belongings they could from home after home, and brought them out to the emotional residents.

Glen E Ellman, FWFD

Items the firefighters recovered included essentials like clothes and shoes, but also priceless family photos and heirlooms.

Glen E Ellman, FWFD

Firefighters battled the apartment fire for nearly nine hours. The department said floors and roofs collapsed on top of each other.

More than 800 tenants were displaced, and many still have not been able to go back inside the partially collapsed building.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to assess the damage done by the fire and see if residents could qualify for any federal disaster assistance.