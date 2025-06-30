Watch CBS News
Fort Worth firefighters recover tenants' personal belongings from historic 6-alarm apartment fire

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Fort Worth Fire Department recover personal belongings from apartment fire
Fort Worth Fire Department recover personal belongings from apartment fire 00:51

The Fort Worth Fire Department is going above and beyond, showing their service does not stop just because a fire is out.

Monday, the department shared photos of crews returning to the Cooper Apartments, the complex that was devastated by a six-alarm fire last week. Firefighters went in to recover what personal belongings they could from home after home, and brought them out to the emotional residents. 

fwfd-fire-aprt.jpg
Glen E Ellman, FWFD

Items the firefighters recovered included essentials like clothes and shoes, but also priceless family photos and heirlooms.

fort worth apartment fire
Glen E Ellman, FWFD

Firefighters battled the apartment fire for nearly nine hours. The department said floors and roofs collapsed on top of each other.

More than 800 tenants were displaced, and many still have not been able to go back inside the partially collapsed building.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to assess the damage done by the fire and see if residents could qualify for any federal disaster assistance.

