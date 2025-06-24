834 people displaced after historic 6-alarm Fort Worth apartment fire, officials say

After Fort Worth firefighters battled an apartment fire for nearly nine hours on Monday, 834 people are without a home.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at the Cooper Apartments on W. Rosedale St. It began as a three-alarm fire before escalating to a historic six-alarm fire, FWFD said.

Firefighters battled the blaze from aerial hoses and on the roof while more crews were inside attacking the fire and evacuating residents. FWFD said the summer heat also made operations complicated as firefighters needed to stop and rehydrate.

A total of 64 fire apparatuses and vehicles were at the scene along with close to 170 fire personnel. Crews worked to put the fire out for almost nine hours. Firefighters from Lake Worth and River Oaks assisted at the scene while Arlington firefighters provided mutual aid, backfilling their stations.

One person was rescued from their apartment and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, but FWFD said they were in stable condition. Six people, including firefighters and civilians, were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene.

FWFD said a total of 834 residents were displaced by the fire, but it's unknown how many units were damaged by fire or sustained smoke or water damage. It's also unknown when residents will be allowed back into their units.

Most pet owners have been reunited with their animals, but FWFD advises residents to visit the Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Center to see if their pet has been dropped off. There are no fees to get pets back for Cooper Apartment residents, FWFD said.

Residents who may require immediate financial assistance should contact the American Red Cross Greater North Texas at 1-800-RedCross.

Rosedale Avenue will remain closed from Henderson Street to College Street on Tuesday. There is no estimate for when the street will reopen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.